Texarkana College Virtual Info Sessions

Texarkana College recruiters are hosting virtual information sessions to help future students with enrollment for the upcoming summer and fall semesters. Like any other company, TC is facing its own unique challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but to bridge the gap, TC is using technology to provide a way for people to interact with enrollment specialists and get answers to their questions about registration, financial aid, and degree plans.

TC will be hosting several online Virtual Information Sessions between now and April 30th using the website, Zoom.us. This is an easy to use web-based application that connects people together using audio and video tools. The app can be used on a smartphone or on a tablet or home computer. The virtual sessions will group future students with a member of the TC recruitment team. During these sessions, the team member will give information on what TC has to offer including an overview of the degree plans available. TC offers more than fifty programs of study including academic degrees that transfer toward a bachelor’s degree at a university, associate degrees for quick entry into the workforce including nursing, and certificate programs in technical skills such as vocational nursing, pharmacy tech, office careers, auto body repair, welding, cosmetology, construction, and culinary arts, among others.

Participants will also hear about what life is like as a TC student and the different ways students are supported throughout their time as a student. TC’s unique learning frameworks course, family-like atmosphere, and availability to tutors will be discussed during the session. At the end of each session, the recruits will be prepared to answer questions from the Zoom meeting participants.

The link and meeting ID for each virtual information session can be found on TC’s website at www.texarkancollege.edu and on the TC Facebook “Events” page. The following information provides you with upcoming meeting dates, times and Zoom Meeting access ID:

April 16 – 10 AM

https://zoom.us/j/136270006

Meeting ID: 136 270 006

April 21 – 3 PM

https://zoom.us/j/546867220

Meeting ID: 546 867 220

April 23 – 10 AM

https://zoom.us/j/240197941

Meeting ID: 240 197 941

April 28 – 3 PM

https://zoom.us/j/258548161

Meeting ID: 258 548 161

April 30 – 10 AM

https://zoom.us/j/888025752

Meeting ID: 888 025 752

For assistance with access to the Zoom meetings, please visit the TC website or call 903-823-3456 to be connected to a recruiter or IT specialist.

