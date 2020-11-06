Texarkana College’s Veteran Services Staff Hosts Priority Enrollment & Financial Aid Event

Advertisement

With Veterans’ Day 2020 approaching next week, Texarkana College wants to say “Thank You” for the service and dedication shown to our country by hosting a special enrollment event for Veterans and their dependents. Becky Fant, TC’s Veterans Services Specialist, said financial aid for veterans and their dependents is available to cover college tuition but knowing the details of claiming the benefits can be complicated.

“TC welcomes all Veterans and dependents to contact us regarding use of their higher education benefits,” said Fant. “To help provide answers to questions and to assist with filling out applications, we have reserved three days next week to dedicate to Veterans or their dependents who are wanting to enroll for Spring courses. There are several steps to follow when claiming VA educational benefits and the key is to start early on the process. We are setting aside priority times and dates for Veterans to meet with us in person or virtually to discuss their options.”

Fant said TC financial aid staff members provide services to Veterans and their dependents year-round, however, as a way to honor those who have served our country, TC is giving preferential enrollment dates and times to Veterans and dependents on Wednesday, November 11 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Thursday, November 12 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.; and on Friday, November 13 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

“We encourage Veterans to schedule an appointment with an academic advisor during the priority enrollment event,” said Fant. “Enrollment for Spring 2021 courses has begun, and classes are beginning to fill up. Once enrolled, TC provides support during the student’s educational journey by providing tutoring, disability services, and leadership training to help students achieve their dreams of earning a college-level credential or skill-specific training certificate.”

Fant said that TC’s response to providing safe and secure learning environments for students during COVID-19 remains a top priority of the institution.

“We take the health and security of our students, faculty and staff very seriously at TC and we provide students with several options on course delivery,” said Fant. “Academic courses are now offered to students through a virtual as well as an in-person option. Workforce and technical programs such as nursing, welding, HVAC and construction technology, culinary, automotive technology and body repair, cosmetology, and other career-focused programs offer hybrid formats. This means that hands-on training continues to be offered in-person, but class sizes are limited, and classroom lectures are offered online to provide greater social distancing.”

To schedule an appointment for the Veterans’ event, please call 903-823-3012. More information about TC’s Veterans services can be found on the TC website at https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/financial-aid/veterans/.

