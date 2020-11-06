THS Orchestra Students Earn Placement in Regional Orchestra

Advertisement

Texas High School Orchestra students have earned placement in the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region Honor Orchestra during the recent virtual/pre-recorded auditions.

Nicolai De Guzman earned placement on viola and qualified for Pre-Area, advancing to the Texas All-State Orchestra auditions.

Teagan Jones earned placement on violin.

These students, along with other top orchestra players in Region 4 and 21 will perform in an All-Region concert on Saturday, January 16th in Tyler, TX.

