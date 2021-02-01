Texarkana Faculty and Staff Raise Funds for Student Scholarships

Advertisement

Each fall semester the faculty and staff of Texas A&M University-Texarkana hold the annual Faculty-Staff Challenge to see who can raise the most money for university scholarships. This year faculty and staff combined to raise $24,899 for student scholarships. The faculty and staff in turn presented the funds to the Texas A&M University Foundation Endowed Scholarship, where it will be matched dollar for dollar by the Texas A&M University Foundation Board of Directors through its “Double Your Impact” campaign. The match results in nearly $50,000 in additional scholarship dollars for TAMUT students.

“We truly are an Eagle Family and nothing embodies the importance of that relationship more than coming together to make scholarships available to our students,” said Michael Stephenson, chair of the staff giving campaign.

“I want anyone capable of earning a college degree to have the opportunity to do so without the worry of the financial burden it can create. The gratitude our students express after receiving assistance from the endowed scholarship fund makes me incredibly happy. It’s a fantastic feeling to know you’re making it possible for a person to realize their dreams,” added Dr. Angela Sikorski, chair of faculty giving.

“These scholarship funds are critical to TAMUT students. Over 80% of our students receive some kind of financial aid. Without scholarships many of them would simply not be here,” said TAMUT President Emily Cutrer. “Our faculty and staff members don’t just teach and work here. They are personally invested in the success of these students, and that speaks volumes about their level of commitment to this university.”

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

