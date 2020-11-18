Texas Middle School Band Students Named to All-Region Band

By
Press Release
-
Left to Right: Itzel Hernandez, Miriam Martinez, Tulsi Patel, Ryan Fuller, Eric Dominguez, Haley Waddell, Madison Beaird, Hayden Simon, Ryker Meadows, Kason Henderson, Samuel Baumgardner, Francisco Jinez, Abigail Gold, Xavier Briggs, Sydney Swift, Hayden Tyree, Kevin Golden Not Pictured: Justin Gentry, Kristen Smith
Advertisement

Nineteen members of the Texas Middle School Band earned 21 seat placements in the Texas Music Educators Association Region 4 All-Region Band during virtual and submitted recording auditions in November 2020.

Named to the All-Region Concert Band were: Xavier Briggs – 1st Chair Bari Sax and 3rd Chair Alto Sax; Itzel Hernandez – 1st Chair Flute; Eric Dominguez – 1st Chair Trombone; Sydney Swift – 2nd Chair Bassoon; Ryan Fuller – 2nd Chair Trombone; Madison Beaird – 4th Chair Clarinet; Samuel Baumgardner – 5th Chair Trumpet; Justin Gentry – 5th Chair Tuba; Miriam Martinez – 6th Chair Clarinet; Hayden Simon – 6th Chair Alto Sax; Kevin Golden – 8th Chair French Horn; Haley Waddell – 9th Chair Flute; Abigail Gold – 11th Chair Clarinet; Francisco Jinez – 12th Chair Trumpet.

Students named to the All-Region Symphonic Band were: Xavier Briggs – 1st Chair Tenor Sax; Kason Henderson – 1st Chair Tuba; Ryker Meadows – 1st Chair Bassoon; Hayden Tyree – 2nd Chair Euphonium; Kristen Smith – 4th Chair Flute; Tulsi Patel – 7th Chair Flute.

Advertisement!