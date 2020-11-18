Texas Middle School Band Students Named to All-Region Band

Advertisement

Nineteen members of the Texas Middle School Band earned 21 seat placements in the Texas Music Educators Association Region 4 All-Region Band during virtual and submitted recording auditions in November 2020.

Named to the All-Region Concert Band were: Xavier Briggs – 1st Chair Bari Sax and 3rd Chair Alto Sax; Itzel Hernandez – 1st Chair Flute; Eric Dominguez – 1st Chair Trombone; Sydney Swift – 2nd Chair Bassoon; Ryan Fuller – 2nd Chair Trombone; Madison Beaird – 4th Chair Clarinet; Samuel Baumgardner – 5th Chair Trumpet; Justin Gentry – 5th Chair Tuba; Miriam Martinez – 6th Chair Clarinet; Hayden Simon – 6th Chair Alto Sax; Kevin Golden – 8th Chair French Horn; Haley Waddell – 9th Chair Flute; Abigail Gold – 11th Chair Clarinet; Francisco Jinez – 12th Chair Trumpet.

Students named to the All-Region Symphonic Band were: Xavier Briggs – 1st Chair Tenor Sax; Kason Henderson – 1st Chair Tuba; Ryker Meadows – 1st Chair Bassoon; Hayden Tyree – 2nd Chair Euphonium; Kristen Smith – 4th Chair Flute; Tulsi Patel – 7th Chair Flute.

