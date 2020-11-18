Charlsie Martin

Advertisement

Charlsie P. Martin, age 101, was born August 18, 1919 to the late Charlie and Irma Peters in Dekalb, Texas. She passed away peacefully at her home, Windsor Cottage on November 14, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Graydon H. Martin; their three sons, John Martin (Denver, CO) Dodds Martin and Jodie Martin (Texarkana, AR).

She is survived by her special daughter in love, Jean Martin of Texarkana, AR and her grandchildren, Holly Cox, D.J. and Kim Martin all of Texarkana, AR, and Heidi And Jason Cox of Benton, AR; Her daughter in law, Jan Martin of Denver, CO and her children, Chad and Reed Martin of Denver, CO; Granddaughter, Georgia Pritchard of Hot Springs, AR, Katie McIntosh of Ashville, NC; thirteen Great grandchildren, Brett, Reese, and Olivia Cox; Graydon and Evey Martin; Remington, Ryder, and Ranger Cox; Megan, Matt, and Cassidy Martin; Lands and Grayden McIntosh; one niece, Venda Burkett and one nephew, Don Martin of Dekalb, TX and numerous other relatives and friends.

Ms. Martin retired from the Texarkana Arkansas School District and after retirement was the owner of Martin Coffee Service. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Arkansas. She was also a member of The Elks Lodge Texarkana, Arkansas.

Charlsie truly lived life to the fullest through the simplest pleasures, chatting with friends and spending time with her family. She had a deep love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Charlsie loved to have a good time which included lots of dancing. She loved the game of football and a good game of cards. She also enjoyed spending her days watching golf. She was a beloved educator who touched the lives of many.

The family will receive friends Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery with Pastor Greg Burkes officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

A special thank you to the staff at Windsor Cottage and Dierksen Hospice for the outpouring love and support given to our beautiful grandmother and our family.

