Texas Pioneer Foundation Check Presentation

Texas A&M University-Texarkana received a $50,000 donation from The Texas Pioneer Foundation during a check-presentation ceremony on Thursday, July 1st. The ceremony, held in the Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center, marked the beginning of the university’s anniversary celebration and fundraising campaign. A&M-Texarkana celebrates three milestones in 2021…50 years as an institution of higher education, 25 years as a member of The Texas A&M University System, and 10 years of breaking new ground. 

Fred Markham, Executive Director of The Texas Pioneer Foundation, was on hand to present the check for $50,000 to the university to jump start the university’s anniversary campaign. To celebrate a half century in higher education the university hopes to raise a half-million dollars for scholarship funds.

“We are so grateful to have The Texas Pioneer Foundation as a partner in higher education,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “This generous gift is a wonderful way to launch our anniversary fundraising campaign, and will go directly towards scholarships to benefit A&M-Texarkana students.”

Established in 2004, the Texas Pioneer Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) foundation that supports innovative educational programs in Texas. The foundation’s mission is to provide support that will improve the overall quality and results of education in Texas.

