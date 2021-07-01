TISD Receives $1.7 Million Grant for Creation of Community Learning Centers

Advertisement

Texarkana Independent School District has been awarded a $1.7 million grant for the creation of community learning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children. Grants were awarded to 46 school districts from 164 applications submitted.

The Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant, funded through Texas Education Agency, is a one-year grant which works toward helping students meet state and local student standards in core academic subjects, such as reading and math; offers students a broad array of enrichment activities that can complement their regular academic programs; and offers literacy and other education services to the families of participating children.

“This grant enables TISD to connect more deeply with our community and provide our students with opportunities for academic support and enrichment,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent of Schools.

Selected participant schools will be: Highland Park Elementary, Nash Elementary, Spring Lake Park Elementary, Texas Middle School, Theron Jones Early Literacy Center and Westlawn Elementary.

“The TISD After-School Centers on Education, developed for the 2021-22 school year, will become the perfect complement to the regular school day in TISD,” said Holly Tucker, Chief Academic Officer. “All curricula, content and activities will be designed to reflect, enhance and coordinate with the school day. All activities will be intentionally selected to address the needs identified from assessments and campus improvement plans.”

Coding, boot camps, robotics, architecture design, scientific explanation and culinary arts are examples of enrichment activities that will be offered. “Our program will be well-suited to embody and drive learning – engaging our students by focusing on their interests, fostering an environment where they can take part in hands-on activities and providing opportunity to connect with others who share their interests and passions,” continued Tucker.

Information on program enrollment will be sent out to TISD parents/guardians in the near future so that they can consider enrolling their child in the After-School Centers on Education at TISD.