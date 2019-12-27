Thirty Texas High School Band Students Chosen for TMEA All-Region Band – Nine Named to All-Area Status

By
Press Release
-
PHOTO IDENTIFICATION (Left to Right)Front Row: Curshun Waters, Macy Sloan, Connor Corbett, Skylar Allen, Parker Johnson, Ana Moreno, Lucy CastenadaSecond Row: Caden Jean, Molly Laird, Kyasia Hawkins, Raven McCoy, Christian Allen, David BellThird Row: Emma Allen, Jalena McDermott, Katarina Jordan, Tien Doan, Kaitlyn Colburn, Madaline Criddle, Julia RydenBack Row: Andrew Wommack, Madisyn Points, Jenna Woodard, Kate Woodard, AJ Reed, Reed RussellNot Pictured: Trevon Buchanan, Grey Johnson, Lizette Hernandez, Jack Smith
Advertisement

During auditions held on December 13th at North Lamar High School in Paris, TX, 30 Texas High School band students earned placement in the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region Band. Nine students advanced to earn All-Area status.

Selected students will perform in an Honor Band Concert in January in Mt. Pleasant, TX.

Those students named to the All-Region Band are: Christian Allen, Emma Allen, Skylar Allen, Trevon Buchanan, Lucy Castaneda, Kaitlyn Colburn, Connor Corbett, Caden Jean, Grey Johnson, Parker Johnson, Katarina Jordan, Raven McCoy, Jalena McDermott, Ana Moreno, AJ Reed, Reed Russell, Julia Ryden, Macy Sloan, Jack Smith, Curshun Waters and Kate Woodard.

Advertisement

Earning All-Area status were: David Bell, Madaline Criddle, Tien Doan, Kyasia Hawkins, Lizette Hernandez, Molly Laird, Madisyn Points, Andrew Wommack and Jenna Woodard.

 

Advertisement!