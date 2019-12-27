Cloth Diaper Bank Tackling Diaper Need in Texarkana

Advertisement

The Cloth Option is a national non-profit diaper bank that is working to end diaper need through cloth diaper access. The chapter in Texarkana distributes cloth diapers to families in need and holds cloth diaper classes that anyone can attend. Classes are held at the 4D Peanut Gallery located at 4112 McKnight Rd, Texarkana, Texas. Cloth Diaper donations can be dropped off at the 4D Peanut Gallery as well.

Families receive a free starter set of cloth diapers that contain up to 20 diaper changes, depending on the age of the baby. The diaper distribution program is entirely free and has no income or citizenship requirements. Those in need of assistance can apply at www.theclothoption.org.