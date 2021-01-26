Three Texarkana College Trustees Begin New Terms of Service

Advertisement

The swearing-in of Texarkana College Trustees for Places 5, 6 and 7 took place at Monday’s Board meeting held in the Truman Arnold Student Center on the TC campus. In the November 2020 general election, trustees Kaye Ellison (Place 5), Kyle Davis (Place 6), and George Moore (Place 7), ran unopposed and were declared reelected to the Board through the end of 2026. In December 2020, Davis resigned his position (Place 6) leaving a vacancy to be filled by appointment. Brad Carlow was appointed by Trustees and sworn-in to fill the vacant position until the next election scheduled for November 2022. Ellison and Moore were sworn-in to fulfill terms ending in 2026.

TC president, Dr. Jason Smith, said Davis will be missed and his legacy of service remembered for years to come.

“Mr. Davis has been instrumental in providing leadership and guidance to TC through his service as a trustee since 2013− during a time when TC was rebuilding trust with the community and recovering from a severe financial crisis,” said Smith. “Through his leadership, TC has flourished and has earned state and national recognition for student success initiatives and fiduciary oversight.”

Davis was named Board President in 2015 and has served in this role since that time. During his tenure, notable milestones include: TC being named as a national award-winning college for student completion rates by the Achieving the Dream organization (2018); Earning the top-ranking spot in the state by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for student completion rates for three years (2017, 2018, and 2020); Expanding the Dual Credit program throughout the TC service area and establishing a Dual Credit scholarship program for economically disadvantaged students; Approving the development and opening of the first new construction building on TC campus in decades- The Betty and Buddy Ledwell Workforce Training Center; Fostering the involvement of TC in development of a regional economic-development entity (AR-TX REDI), and overseeing the transition of college leadership and the hiring of Dr. Jason Smith as college president.

Carlow, a native of Maud, Texas, will serve as an At-Large trustee representing all of Bowie County. He is a graduate of Texarkana College (1987) and Texas A&M University- College Station (1989- BBA Accounting) and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant. He is also owner and manager of Texarkana Tractor. Carlow is married to Ashley and together they have four children.

In other business, Trustees approved the proposal provided by training provider, Strategic Maintenance Reliability, LLC, to facilitate specialized engineering-level training for local industrial partners through TC’s Community and Business Education Division. This opportunity will allow local manufacturers to have access to customized training in the development of a tailored maintenance and reliability plan for their specific industry and equipment needs.

Trustees also took action to move forward on the purchase and installation of a new 100,000-watt radio transmitter for KTXK Radio Station.

“The current 100,000-watt radio transmitter for KTXK is 17 years old and is no longer reliable,” Smith said. “The manufacturer of the transmitter no longer supports the transmitter with parts or service, making it increasingly difficult and expensive to have repairs done and keep KTXK on the air. If we are to keep the radio station running smoothly and without service interruptions, it has become necessary to replace the transmitter. KTXK Radio programming is a valued service that TC provides to our community. The costs associated for the purchase of the transmitter will be covered by a grant received by KTXK and will greatly reduce our energy consumption for the radio tower.”

The cost of the transmitter including remote control operation is estimated at $96,000.

