Pleasant Grove High School Launches Certified Personal Training Program for Students

Pleasant Grove High School introduced their newest certification program through the Health Science program of study beginning this spring. Students will have the opportunity to earn their Certified Personal Training certification through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM).

“We project that 5 of our 2021 seniors will accomplish this goal and be ready to sit for their certification tests as soon as they complete their high school graduation requirements in May 2021,” said Director of Career and Technology Education Jennifer Gibson. “This certification will prepare our students to begin working as personal fitness trainers immediately after graduation, or while they are attending college to further their education in this field.”

The NASM program is an approved Texas Education Association vendor, and will satisfy the College, Career, and Military Readiness point for accountability.

