Tiger Theater Company Actors Earn Superior Rating During Texas Thespian Festival; All Advance to International Company

Texas High School Tiger Theatre Company Troupe 2526 participated in the recent Virtual Texas Thespian Festival, with three students earning top ratings.

Jeremy Creek and Maddie Frost received Superior Ratings in Solo Musical Theatre. Beth Dietze received a Superior Rating in Costume Design. All are now qualified to compete at the International Thespian Festival in Lincoln, NE during June 2021.

The Texas Thespian Festival is a state-wide festival, open to any active Texas Thespian Troupe. Considered one of the biggest theatre festivals in the United States, the Texas Thespian Festival has over 7,000 students attend for three full days of educational theatre workshops, performances, auditions and professional guest instructors. There are over 500 troupes throughout Texas focusing on promoting excellence in middle school and high school theatre departments.

