Patsy Ruth Henry Smith, 88, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away December 14, 2020. She was born July 15, 1932 in Bluff City, Arkansas. She worked at Red River Army Depot where she retired after 40 years of service. She took great pride in her appearance and she was a true southern lady who loved to shop. She idolized her children and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very generous, and a loving mother. She was a Charter Member at Sugar Hill United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Choir.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Horace Henry and Mattie Hannah Purifoy Henry; and her husband, Clifton H. (Rusty) Smith, who passed away on their 51st wedding anniversary.

She is survived by her two daughters: Patti Thomas (William), and Cheri Harris (Larry); four grandchildren: Cliff Guillot (Sheena), Will Thomas (Katie), Russell Thomas (Brinlee), and Emile Jackson (Patrick); and six great-grandchildren: Mallori Guillot, Callen Thomas, Hensley Thomas, Dylan Jackson, Carson Jackson, and Kaitlyn Jackson.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas Boulevard with Pastor Greg Burks officiating with committal following at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation time. Ms. Smith will lie In State from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday December 16, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sugar Hill United Methodist Church in Ms. Smith’s memory.

Masks are kindly requested by the family.

