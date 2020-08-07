U of A Hope-Texarkana Announces Outstanding Staff Member, Faculty Member, and Alum of the Year

Advertisement



U of A Hope-Texarkana Announces Outstanding Alum of the Year

Since the year 2000, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) has honored an annual outstanding alumnus. This individual is someone who renders special and outstanding service to the College, brings distinction to the College, and/or brings recognition to the College through outstanding service and significant contributions to his or her community, state and/or nation. UAHT is proud to announce the 2020 recipient of the Outstanding Alum Award is Jimmy Courtney of Hope, Arkansas. Courtney graduated UAHT in 2011 with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice and an Associate of Arts Degree.

According to his nomination letter, “Jimmy has a record of commitment and service to UAHT. He supports every event or activity by the College and the Foundation. More importantly, because of his personal knowledge of our potential impact on students, Jimmy has been a longtime advocate for our campus in the region and Arkansas. He has been a tireless champion of expanding access to credit opportunities for Hope Public School students in his position as an HPSD Board Member. He has been and remains a champion of our most significant partnerships with the district, including the Hope Collegiate Academy and the UAHT Secondary Career Center. He actively connects students to our campus opportunities because he believes in supporting the achievement of their potential.”

Courtney stated that UAHT is a vital partner in championing the priorities he feels are important in the community. “UAHT plays a huge role in expanding education to everyone in the surrounding communities. Whether it’s young adults wanting to get their associate degree and move on to a four-year university or students seeking a workforce credential in a high-demand career field, UAHT supports and works with all these students to help make their goal a success. One of my favorite academic programs at UAHT is the partnership between UAHT and Hope Public Schools in the creation of the Hope Collegiate Academy. This academy proves the effort that UAHT goes to for the success of students in our community,” he said.

Courtney has been employed at the City of Hope Police Department since 1998. He began his career working as a patrol officer before progressing through the ranks to become Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigation Division. Over the years, he has also earned many certifications from the Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute. “UAHT has been extremely important for both my professional and personal development,” said Courtney. “My degrees from the College not only gave me a sense of personal accomplishment but also allowed me to advance in my career field.”



Jimmy has been active professionally on the local and state levels. He was appointed to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee by Governor Mike Beebe in 2007, on which he served for nine years. Locally, he currently serves as a member on the Hempstead and Nevada County Drug Court, Board Member of the Hempstead County United Way, President of Hope Kiwanis Club, Board Member of the Hope School Board, member of the Hope Athletic Booster Club, Athletic Director of the Hope Wildcat Youth Football Association, and a member of Unity Baptist Church of Hope. Formerly, he served as a member on the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “I am proud to set an example for my family of the importance of education for personal development,” he said. “The City of Hope is near and dear to my heart, and my experience at UAHT will always be special to me. I am proud to call UAHT my Alma Mater, and I am so thankful for the progressive role that UAHT plays in bettering our whole community.”

“It is hard to know what to say exactly when recognized in a manner such as this,” Courtney said. “I am both honored and humbled to receive this distinguished award. I certainly thank UAHT and its staff for this recognition. I will always do my best to support UAHT, the City of Hope, and Hempstead County to be innovative, inclusive, and the best we can possibly be for the benefit of everyone.”

Please join the UAHT family in congratulating Jimmy Courtney on being selected as the 2020 Outstanding Alum at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.







U of A Hope-Texarkana Announces Outstanding Staff Member of the Year

Each year the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana honors an outstanding staff member. UAHT is proud to announce that this year’s winner is Shelia Jackson. Jackson has been employed at the college for fifteen years and currently serves as a Library Technical Assistant.

According to her nomination letter, Shelia is there to help students at all costs. She goes out of her way to ensure students have the books and supplies they need to have a successful semester. Whether it is helping students rent textbooks or figure out how to get a student ID, she is always helpful. She is just an all-around great person.

Please join the UAHT family in thanking Shelia Jackson for her dedication to serving students and fellow employees at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.



U of A Hope-Texarkana Announces Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year

Each year the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana honors an outstanding faculty member. UAHT is proud to announce that this year’s winner is Melanie Dillard. Dillard has been employed at the College for twelve years and currently serves as an Academic Skills and Math Instructor and as the Distance Learning Coordinator.

According to her nomination letters, Melanie is outstanding in so many areas. She is diligent in her work as an instructor and is always willing to lend a helping hand wherever needed. In her role as the Distance Learning Coordinator, she interacts with every faculty member and has never failed to help when Blackboard tries to get the best of us. She is that way with everything she does. Melanie is an active member of the Faculty Senate and is willing to do the things that need to be done to make UAHT great. She has put in so much time, as have countless others, during this COVID-19 crisis to make sure her UAHT students and faculty are successful. Melanie is thoughtful and insightful and most deserving of this recognition. In short, she is a rock star!

Please join the UAHT family in thanking Melanie Dillard for her dedication to serving students at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.

