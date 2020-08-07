Grand jury indicts man for murder in fatal June shooting

Advertisement

A Bowie County grand jury indicted a Texarkana, Texas, man for murder Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting June 13.

Robert Sentell Moore, 40, allegedly shot Quinton Minnifield, 48, multiple times at approximately 3:30 a.m. June 13. A woman who was with Minnifield said that Minnifield knocked on the door of Minnifield’s apartment in the 1300 block of Pine Street in Texarkana, Texas, and that Moore immediately began firing at Minniefield upon opening the door, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman reported that after shooting Minniefield three or four times, Moore walked out of the apartment, closed the door and shot Minniefield at least once more before fleeing on foot. Minnifield was pronounced dead on scene.

Moore was arrested a short time after the shooting at a relative’s home in Texarkana, Ark.

A motive for the shooting is unknown though police said the two men knew each other.

Moore is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $1 million. Moore is scheduled to appear Aug. 10 before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. Court records show Moore is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.

