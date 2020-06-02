U of A Hope-Texarkana Employees Return to Campus

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana began “Phase 2” of its re-opening plan as employees returned to their offices today. As part of the return procedures, all UAHT employees will wear face masks and practice physical distancing, among other guidelines. “The health and safety of our employees and students are of the utmost importance as we begin our phased approach to the UAHT campus re-opening. Therefore, UAHT is providing masks to help employees stay safe during working hours,” Vice Chancellor for Academics Laura Clark said.

At this time, both UAHT campuses remain closed to the public, and virtual support services continue for current and prospective students. “The campus will be announcing procedures for on-campus visitors soon. Once students return to campus, the College will also provide them with a mask. These steps will help the administration, faculty, and staff get back to the business of interacting with students as soon as possible,” said Clark.

To schedule a placement test or other virtual student services, call 870-777-5722.

