U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Karlie Ward has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,000 per academic year.

Ward is a graduate of Genoa Central High School. She is the daughter of William Ward and Rebecca Kegley. Karlie plans to pursue a career in sonography.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is underway now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.