U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Jada Lloyd has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,000 per academic year.

Lloyd is a graduate of Arkansas High School. She is the daughter of Harold and Annie Catherine Lloyd. Jada plans to pursue a degree in nursing at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is underway now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.


