U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Karcee Bonner has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,000 per academic year.

Bonner is a graduate of Blevins High School. She is the daughter of Ted and Courtney Bonner. Karcee plans to study general education at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is underway now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

