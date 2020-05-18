U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Montana Threlkeld has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,000 per academic year.

Threlkeld is a graduate of Redwater High School. She is the daughter of Kim Markham and Scott Threlkeld. Montana plans to study nursing at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is underway now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

