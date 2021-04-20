U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Aleia (Railee) Schmidt has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,400 per academic year. Schmidt is a graduate of Ashdown High School. She is the daughter of Heather and Dustin Schmidt. Railee plans to pursue a degree in nursing at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is open now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.