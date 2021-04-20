National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative To Take Place This Saturday in Wake Village

Advertisement

This Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10am-2pm, the Wake Village Police Department will join other local agencies along with the DEA in the National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative. WVPD will set up a collection point at their police department located at 612 Burma Rd in Wake Village to give the public a place to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused prescription controlled substances and other medications for safe destruction. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse.

Please use this service to dispose of these medications properly! We cannot accept needles or pressurized containers like inhalers.