U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Lindsey McDowell has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $1,000 per academic year. McDowell is a graduate of Genoa Central High School. She is the daughter of Philip and Laura McDowell. Lindsey plans to study general education at UAHT and pursue a career in diagnostic medical sonography.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT begins on April 6. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.