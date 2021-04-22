New Living History Characters for Rose Hill Cemetery Tour

Advertisement

Join the Texarkana Museums System for the latest Twilight Tour, The Talking Dead: Rose Hill Cemetery, Saturday, May 1 beginning at 8:30 p.m. Living History performers will bring Texarkana History to life. Tickets are $15 per person or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or call 903-793-4831 for more information.

This latest guided living history tour of Rose Hill Cemetery will include 6 new performances and new scripts for the rest.

“Even if you attended the Rose Hill Cemetery Tour in the past, this one will feel new,” says TMS Curator, Jamie Simmons. “There are so many stories to be told in this cemetery. We will definitely be able to include new performances every time we offer a tour.”

The Talking Dead: Rose Hill Cemetery is scheduled for Saturday, April 3 beginning at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Rose Hill Cemetery is located on Leila Street at the intersection with Phenie Avenue in Texarkana, Texas. There will be no parking in the cemetery, so please call for directions and assistance. This is a wheelchair accessible event. Tickets are $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance, so get yours today at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.

In addition to learning the history of Rose Hill, guests on the tour will be able to meet some of Texarkana’s most interesting citizens, including Norman Whitaker, born in the famous Ace of Clubs House in 1888. Other characters include a variety of other men and women from Texarkana’s distant past, all portrayed by volunteers from the community. There will also be a special Living History performance dedicated to the Paragon Saloon fire of 1882.

“One of the best parts of this tour series is the living history component. This time we are going to include a unique performance that tells a story that is larger than one person,” said Jamie Simmons, TMS Curator. “The saloon itself is going to be a character. ”

This tour is the latest in the Twilight Tours series offered by Texarkana Museums System to promote an understanding of Texarkana history through the unique stories of individuals. These new walking tours were developed specifically for evening hours. Talking Dead tours feature one of Texarkana’s historic cemeteries on the first Saturday of each month, through December.

The Texarkana Museums System operates the Museum of Regional History, Discovery Place Interactive Museum, The Ace of Clubs House and the P. J. Ahern Home in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. TMS hosts programs, exhibits, and community events every weekend of the month. For more information about this or future events, please call 903-793-4831, visit www.texarkanamuseums.org, find us on FaceBook, or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org.