UA Cossatot Adult Education Honors Spring GED® Graduates

By
TXK TODAY STAFF
-
UA Cossatot Adult Education announces their spring graduates. Students who have earned their high  school equivalency diploma this semester include Gustavo Alvarez, Mena; Travis Archer, Dierks; Dominic  Ayers, Lockesburg; Itzel Bautista, De Queen; Logan Garland, Dierks; Arrian Hawkins, Murfreesboro; Matthew  McGilberry, Nashville; Jayden Pope, Nashville; Aliaah Ramos, De Queen; Kaydence Rather, Murfreesboro;  Joby Richard, De Queen; Jody Roberts, Lockesburg; Jonathan VanCamp, Saratoga; and Paris Wilkerson,  Nashville.  

Adult Education offers many services other than GED® test preparation. Services offered include  literacy, basic skills remediation, English as a Second Language, citizenship, digital literacy, financial literacy,  workforce preparation (WAGE™), and college preparation. “Adult Education is a valuable part of community  services,” says Jennifer Black, Director. “We help individuals make a positive impact on their life. Students  often come to adult education to earn their diploma to get a job, earn a job promotion, or go to college. It is so rewarding to be a part of students’ successes. They are so grateful when they accomplish their goals, and that is  what we strive to do, help each one succeed!”  

UA Cossatot’s Adult Education has sites in the four-county service area including Sevier, Howard, Little  River, and Pike counties. They offer convenient hours and distance learning options for those who prefer to  work from home. Remote testing options are available for diagnostic (Test for Adult Basic Education) and 

GED® practice testing. Currently, there is a state scholarship to pay for the official GED® testing cost of $16 for  those who qualify.  

For more information, please call UA Cossatot’s Adult Education at 870-584-1114.

