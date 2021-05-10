Man indicted for 20 counts of possession of child porn

Advertisement

A Bowie County grand jury has indicted a New Boston, Texas, man for 20 counts of possession of child pornography and for a charge of sexual performance of a child.

New Boston, Texas, Police Department investigators began investigating James Wilson Smith, 55, in January after receiving a report that he had been sending images of chilld pornography to a 17-year-old girl. Investigators were given consent to examine the girl’s phone and allegedly found numerous photos of children in sexually explicit poses ranging in age from 3 to 16.

The girl reported that she met Smith through a teen girl who is a relative of his.

She reported that Smith photographed her in a sexually oriented pose as well. In an interview with New Boston investigators in March, Smith allegedly admitted to taking graphic photos of the teen.

Smith faces 2 to 10 years in prison on each of the 21 felony charges.

He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds set at $200,000.

