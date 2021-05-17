UA Hope-Texarkana After-Hours Registration Event

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) will hold an after-hours registration event on Tuesday, May 25, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. to assist students with the enrollment process at UAHT. “UAHT Registration After Hours” will be held on the Hope and Texarkana campuses. The event is open to any potential UAHT student (current or new) who would like to speak with UAHT representatives about degree and certificate programs, financial aid eligibility, admissions completion, and enrolling in UAHT courses.

“We understand that many of our students and potential students have busy schedules that don’t allow them to visit the College during normal working hours,” said Jennifer Cunningham, Director of Student Relations. “This event is just one way we are trying to make our services more accessible and convenient for everyone.”

To RSVP to the event, contact Jennifer Cunningham, Director of Student Relations, at Jennifer.wright@uaht.edu. or 870-722-8228. Prize bags will be reserved for the first 15 students who RSVP at each campus.

Advertisement