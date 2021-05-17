Fit 5:22 to Host CrossFit Class As Part of Opportunities, Inc. Paddle, Hike, Jog, or Bike

Advertisement

Local gym plans to host a CrossFit class as part of Opportunities, Inc. First Annual Paddle, Hike, Jog, Bike. The class will take place on Saturday, May 22 at 10:00 AM at 421 Industrial Blvd Suite B, Nash, TX

The Opportunities, Inc. Paddle, Hike, Jog, or Bike is a unique virtual event that was developed for the safety of our participants, volunteers, staff, partners, and community. To register for the class, select “CrossFit Class – Fit 5:22” during registration. Registration for the class is $35, and comes with a custom race medal, shirt, and race bib.

The monies raised from the “Paddle, Hike, Jog, Bike” will be dedicated to helping fund the cost of a multisensory environment for children in the Early Intervention Day Treatment Program.

Sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Express Employment Professionals, State Bank, and Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital

Registration Page:

https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/AnyCityAnyState/oppincorgVirtual5k

Facebook Event:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2716787698572904/?active_tab=about