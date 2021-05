Advertisement

Brenda Morrell of Texarkana, Texas, was selected for the 2020-21 Leadership Texarkana Class Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Morell was presented with the scholarship at the UAHT commencement ceremony on Tuesday, where she graduated Cum Laude with an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education. Brenda will transfer to Texas A&M University-Texarkana this fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in education.