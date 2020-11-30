Voice and Piano Lessons Offered at UA Hope

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope will offer voice and piano lessons this spring. The lessons, taught by Haley Patillo Thompson, can be scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Evening lessons may be available upon demand. Credit and non-credit lessons are available.

For Credit Lessons:

Cost: $346 for Hempstead County residents; $355 for all other counties

Contact: Jan Whatley – 870.722.8236

Non-Credit Lessons:

Cost: $350 flat fee

Contact: Akili Moses Israel – 870.722.8102

