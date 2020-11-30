Advertisement

Billie Jean Hall, 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away November 28, 2020. She was born December 11, 1938 to Wylie and Malessie Shipp Freeman in Garland City.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David Hall, brothers, James Freeman, Jerry Freeman, Leon Freeman, sisters, Molly Guffey, Dora Coston, Bobbie Lou Bearden, and Helen Pressnell.

Billie Jean is survived by two sisters; Pat Arterbury and husband William, Janice Harmon both of Texarkana, Arkansas; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Texarkana Funeral Home- Arkansas.

Services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating.

Burial will be held at Stephens Cemetery.

