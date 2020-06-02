Elderly man, 77, gets 15 years for robbery of Texas-side Walmart last month

Advertisement

A 77-year-old man who robbed the Texarkana, Texas, Walmart Supercenter last month at gunpoint was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.

Ronnie Dean Seymour appeared with Assistant Bowie County Public Defender Deborah Moore for a plea hearing before 102nd District Judge John Tidwell. All the participants in the hearing appeared via video.

Assistant District Attorney Randle Smolarz said the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office considered Seymour’s age and other factors and determined to make him a 15-year plea offer on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Seymour entered the Walmart at 4000 New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas, on the afternoon of May 13. According to a probable cause affidavit, Seymour was wearing tinted glasses, a medical face mask, a baseball cap and medical gloves when he set a package of shop towels on the counter in the store’s automotive department.

Seymour gave the clerk a $100 bill and produced a handgun when she opened the cash drawer to make change. When the clerk stepped back instead of handing over money as ordered, Seymour walked around the counter and took cash from the register.

Police were called to the store at 2:45 p.m. An employee who watched Seymour exit the store alerted police that the robber had gotten into a white Smart Car parked between Walmart and Lowe’s next door. Police approached the car and were able to observe the cap and jacket worn by the suspect in the store’s surveillance video.

Also found in the car was the gun, disguises and cash from the robbery. Notes indicating Seymour planned additional robberies were found also. Seymour had a Texas license plate on top of his valid Arkansas plate on the Smart Car.

Seymour is also wanted in connection with the May 7 attempted robbery of a Walmart in Bossier City.

