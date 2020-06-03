U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Brayden Ty Larey has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,000 per academic year.

Larey is a graduate of Fouke High School. He is the son of Lee and Cori Larey. Brayden plans to study general education at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is underway now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

