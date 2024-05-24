Empowering Digital Literacy: The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties Introduces Smartphone Classes

Sponsor

In an era where digital fluency is paramount, The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties is proud to announce a series of smartphone classes aimed at enhancing digital literacy among community members. Scheduled to kick off in June, these interactive sessions promise to equip participants with the essential skills needed to navigate and utilize smartphone technology effectively.

“We believe that digital literacy is a fundamental skill in today’s interconnected world,” said Brooke Ferguson, Executive Director at the Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties. “Through these classes, we aim to empower our community members with the knowledge and confidence to leverage smartphone tech nology for both personal and professional advancement.”

Designed to bridge the digital divide, the smartphone classes cater to individuals of all ages and back grounds who seek to enhance their proficiency in using smartphones. The classes will cover a range of topics,

• Basic smartphone operations and navigation

• Sending and receiving emails and text messages

• Using social media platforms responsibly

• Exploring useful apps for productivity and entertainment

The sessions will be held in a supportive and collaborative environment, ensuring that participants feel comfortable asking questions and practicing their newfound skills. The smartphone classes are free and open to the community; they will take place several times weekly throughout June.

Interested individuals can register by contacting The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties at 903-823-3470, by emailing in fo@literacytxk.org, or through this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/ e/1FAIpQLScuZQQuqovsV6A5Co4fr2Pq8nqVy0-j8Cfx8jU2KhmPSUfZaQ/viewform?usp=sf_link

The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Texarkana, USA. Our mission is to use functional literacy education to empower learners to achieve academic success, develop life skills, and improve work competencies in the Texarkana region.

Learn more at www.literacytxk.org.

