Texarkana College to Host Women in Workforce Event on May 30, 2024, from 10AM-12PM

Texarkana College is proud to announce its second annual Women in Workforce event, which will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2024, from 10AM-12PM at the McCulloch Industrial Technology Center.

This event celebrates the accomplishments of women in traditionally male-dominated workforce fields and provides an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the workforce programs offered at Texarkana College. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Attendees will hear from student representatives from programs like welding, construction, electrical technology, and more about their experiences and the resources available on campus. In addition, attendees will have the chance to meet TC workforce instructors and advisors to learn more about the support available during training.

Thomas Holt, Director of Workforce Education at Texarkana College, expressed enthusiasm about hosting the event, stating, “Our aim is to inspire and empower women who aspire to enter traditionally male-dominated fields, offering them the necessary resources and support for their journey toward success.”

To register for this free event, visit www.texarkanacollege.edu/wiw. For more information, contact a TC Recruiter at (903) 823-3384 or email recruitment@texarkanacollege.edu.

