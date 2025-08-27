Empowering Futures: $park Comes to Texarkana

Sponsor

In a dynamic collaboration, Red River Credit Union (RRCU), Center for Financial Literacy and Investment at Texas A&M University–Texarkana, and Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas are proud to present $park: Students Preparing for Adult Readiness and Knowledge, a premier event designed to equip high school students with the tools, insight, and confidence they need to take charge of their futures.

This free event is tailored specifically for high school students, offering a tour of Texas A&M-Texarkana, interactive Reality Fair, and hands-on sessions that focus on:

Budgeting and money management

Exploring career pathways

Workforce trends and job readiness

Participating students will hear directly from industry professionals, financial experts, and career advisors who are passionate about guiding the next generation toward informed and empowered decision-making. “This immersive experience goes beyond traditional learning, providing a vital, hands-on opportunity for high schoolers to navigate real-world financial decisions. It’s an invaluable step in preparing them for success after graduation, fostering essential skills for both their financial well-being and future careers,” said Jay Davis, Executive Director, CFLI at TAMUT.

High schools across the region are encouraged to bring their students to this transformational fair. With engaging, student-focused programming, this is a can’t-miss opportunity for educators to complement classroom learning with practical, future-forward experiences.

“We believe in investing in our youth, not just financially, but through education and opportunity,” said Emily Bright, Financial Education Advocate, RRCU. “This fair is about showing students they have the power—and the resources—to shape their journey.”

This event will be held on September 16th and September 17th at Texas A&M University-Texarkana from 9:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M with lunch provided. Admission is FREE but space is limited and registration will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to help students take the first step toward a financially sound and professionally successful future. To register your school or learn more, please contact Emily Bright at ebright@rrcu.com, April Corbit at April.corbit@netxworks.org or Jay Davis at jay.davis@tamut.edu.

About the Center for Financial Literacy and Investment (CFLI): The Center for Financial Literacy and Investment (CFLI) at Texas A&M University-Texarkana (TAMUT) is a comprehensive financial education initiative established in Spring 2023. Under the leadership of Executive Director Jay Davis, MBA, CFEI, the CFLI is a key component of the Better East Texas (BET) initiative, dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their financial well-being. The center offers a wide range of services, including personalized financial coaching, engaging workshops, investment education, access to the Bloomberg Finance Lab, and community outreach programs, all aimed at fostering greater financial literacy and economic stability in the East Texas region.

About the Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas: Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas provides workforce development services in Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties. We link employers to a large pool of skilled workers. We connect job seekers to training opportunities. We help young adults identify career and training options for their future. We link employers to training options for their workforce. We link workforce, economic, and community development for the continued growth of the region.

About Red River Credit Union; Financial Education (RRCU): At RRCU we proudly serve schools, nonprofit organizations and community groups across all service areas, offering a wide range of engaging and impactful programs, including: classroom presentations, Reality Fairs, coaching and workshops. Our goal is to foster financial literacy and well-being that lasts a lifetime. Rooted in the credit union philosophy of “people helping people”, we believe that financial empowerment is a cornerstone of a thriving community.