Harvest Regional Food Bank Kicks Off Hunger Action Month with Powerful Luncheon and Community Call to Action

On Tuesday, August 26, Harvest Regional Food Bank launched Hunger Action Month with its annual Hunger Action Luncheon, held at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church. The event brought together civic leaders, volunteers, and supporters to raise awareness about food insecurity and celebrate those working to end hunger in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas.

The luncheon featured keynote speaker Arkansas State Representative DeAnn Vaught, and honored longtime partners, volunteers, and sponsors.

“Thanks to the support of this community, we will continue to provide millions of meals to our neighbors in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas each year,” said Robbin Bass, President-Elect of the Harvest Regional Food Bank Board of Directors.

The event also featured remarks from Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO and Executive Director of Harvest Regional Food Bank, who highlighted the organization’s mission and the increasing need for support.

“No matter what the economy looks like or what’s going on in politics, our mission doesn’t change,” Wrinkle said. “We’re here to feed people. We’re here to meet people where they are.”

Wrinkle shared powerful statistics and stories, including the expansion of the Backpack Program, which served thousands of children this year, and the doubling of summer feeding sites, which delivered nearly 40,000 meals—up from 10,000 the previous year.

“These meals went to children who otherwise might not have access to nutritious food over the summer,” she added. “We find partnerships, and we find a way to make it happen.”

A Growing Crisis

Food insecurity in America has reached its highest rate in over a decade, with nearly 50 million people facing hunger—including 14 million children. In the region served by Harvest Regional Food Bank, food insecurity ranges from 14% in Bowie County to 18% in Nevada County.

September’s Hunger Action Month is a nationwide initiative led by Feeding America to inspire communities to take action. Harvest Regional Food Bank is encouraging residents to get involved by volunteering, donating, and spreading awareness.

To learn more or get involved, visit HarvestRegionalFoodBank.org/hunger-action-month/