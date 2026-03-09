EnergyX to Unveil Largest U.S. Direct Lithium Extraction Plant Near Texarkana

SPONSOR

EnergyX will host a grand unveiling of its Texas lithium demonstration plant on March 26, 2026, at the company’s Lonestar Lithium production facility near the Red River Army Depot outside Texarkana.

The facility will be the largest direct lithium extraction (DLE) plant in the United States to date, with a capacity of 250 tons per year. According to EnergyX Founder and CEO Teague Egan, the company plans to build a 50,000-ton plant following this demonstration facility.

The event, branded as “GET-Lit at Lonestar,” will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time. EnergyX recently rebranded its DLE technology platform to GET-Lit, which stands for “get lithium.”

SPONSOR

Egan will deliver remarks from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a guided tour of the facility. The company will live stream the event during that hour for those unable to attend in person.

Space for in-person attendance is limited, and RSVPs are required. More information is available at www.energyx.com.