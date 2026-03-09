SPONSOR

Grand Jury Indicts Man Accused Of Stomping Puppy On Christmas

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Bowie County grand jury has formally indicted a man

accused of stomping on a Shih Tzu puppy near a Texarkana, Texas, hotel on

Christmas day last year.

In addition to felony animal cruelty, Jawanza Jaronne Wilhite, 32, was also

indicted last week for possession of a firearm by a felon, court records

show. Wilhite was allegedly seen abusing a white and tan Shih Tzu puppy in

a field behind the Wyndham Hotel in the 5300 block of State Line Ave. in

Texarkana, Texas, at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to a probable

cause affidavit.

When officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Dept. arrived, they noted

that the puppy Wilhite was carrying was bleeding from its mouth, had a cut

above its right eye and a cut on its tail. Wilhite allegedly told officers

that he and his girlfriend had gotten into a fight and blamed her for

injuring the small canine, the affidavit said.

Officers noted that the puppy behaved as if her right leg was in pain when

they attempted to pick her up. The dog was turned over to an animal control

officer.

A witness who had called 911 to report the alleged abuse reportedly

identified Wilhite as the person she observed mistreating the animal. After

placing him under arrest, officers searched two backpacks Wilhite had been

carrying.

The officers reportedly found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol in one of

the backpacks. Officers determined that Wilhite has a prior felony

conviction for burglary out of Louisiana, making it illegal for him to

possess a firearm or ammunition.

Wilhite is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at

$50,000. He is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.

The state is represented by Bowie County District Attorney-elect Kelley

Crisp.