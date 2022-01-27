Entrepreneur Competition Launches in Texarkana

Advertisement

A group of Leadership Texarkana graduates and current students have joined forces to form “Pitch It Texarkana!” an entrepreneurial competition in Texarkana USA. The competition is an opportunity for contestants, 18 years and older, to pitch their idea to a panel of judges for a chance to win $5,000 and other prizes. Pitch It Texarkana! will launch its inaugural event March 31, 2022, at Crossties Event Venue in downtown Texarkana.

Pitch It Texarkana! is turning strategic thinking into strategic DOING. This unique Texarkana program aims to inspire startup companies and promote entrepreneurial synergy within our community. “Imagine if Texarkana USA was a magnet for talent and entrepreneurship,” said Mason White with Pitch It Texarkana! “Graduating seniors would be more compelled to stay and pursue their dreams locally, startup businesses would thrive with a higher quality applicant pool and a wealth of resources, and Texarkana would be known throughout our region as a hub of innovation and opportunity,” he continued.

The event will debut on March 31, 2022, when applicants will have the opportunity to “pitch” ideas about technology, products, or services to a panel of local professionals. The first-place winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize, while second and third-place winners will be awarded $2,500 and $1,000, respectively. Deadline for entry is March 16, 2022.

Red River Credit Union is the presenting sponsor. Other sponsors include Mayo Manufacturing, Ledwell, Texarkana College, University of Arkansas Hope Texarkana, Express Employment Professionals, and the City of Texarkana Texas. In-kind sponsors include the TXK Marketing Agency, Magness Marketing, Townsquare Media, and For All Brandkind. Supporting partners are the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Texarkana.

Team members organizing the event include Mason White, Lesley Ledwell, Robbin Bass, Patricia Cunningham, Kasey Coggin, Anna Powell, Amy Torrans, Brad Bailey, Chris Tingle, Amanda Graham, Ina McDowell, Judy Morgan, and Natalie Haywood.

Information for the event, including rules and an online application, can be found at www.pitchittexarkana.com. A $15 application fee applies. General admission tickets will be available for $10 for the community to watch the final round of pitches on March 31 at Crossties Event Venue on Broad Street in downtown Texarkana. Doors open to the public at 5 PM. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Sponsorships are still available for the event by contacting a member of the team or emailing info@pitchittexarkana.com.

