Todd Marshall Tapped to Serve as TISD Director of Communications, Marketing, and Development

Texarkana, TX – Todd Marshall has been named the new Director of Communications, Marketing, and Development in Texarkana ISD. In his new role, Todd will lead the communications team, coordinate TISD marketing efforts, and provide school district support for the Texarkana Public Schools Foundation.

Marshall currently serves as TISD’s Director of CTE and STEM Education. In 2021, he was inducted into the Southern Arkansas University Educational Leadership Hall of Fame.

Marshall holds Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Education in Administration degrees from Southern Arkansas University. He began his career as a Teacher, Coach and Student Services Specialist at Texas High School from 2006-2010. He transitioned into the role of

Assistant Principal at Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary School from 2010-2015. From 2015-2018, Marshall served as Principal for Atlanta Elementary School in Atlanta, TX. This was followed by serving as an Assistant Principal and then Principal for Pleasant Grove High School from 2018 until 2021.

“Todd’s strong track record of successful educational leadership experience in a wide variety of settings will be an asset in this position. His demonstrated commitment to students, extensive knowledge of district programs, positive relationships within our community, and enthusiasm for TISD are also attributes that make him a great fit for this role. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, TISD Superintendent of Schools.

