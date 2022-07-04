Expal USA at TexAmericas Center Announces $1.4M Investment, Immediate Need to Hire

Advertisement

TexAmericas Center (TAC) is pleased to announce immediate hiring at Expal USA, which opened its doors at TexAmericas Center in 2017 and has since brought more jobs to the region, expanded its operations, and has provided economic stability.

Expal USA recently announced a 5-year contract with the United States Department of Defense, which will spur immediate hiring and result in a $1.4 million investment in its facilities at TexAmericas Center.

The company will hire 44 people by the end of the year, including entry-level positions starting at $18 per hour. Expal USA offers its employees a 401(k) plan with options for company matches, medical, dental, and vision benefits, 15 vacation days with a 2-2-3 schedule. No experience is necessary as the organization will provide specific training and education on standard operating procedures.

“These are good-paying jobs that offer stability for families in this region,” said Kirk Claborn, President, and CEO of Expal USA. “We can offer fulfilling work and competitive benefits. We’re eager to get you in the door, train you thoroughly, and support you in your work.”

Expal USA deconstructs munitions through reverse manufacturing techniques at its facility at TexAmericas Center. The company is able to safely take apart munitions remotely using robotics. The organization is searching for manual workers to support those efforts, including equipment operators, maintenance electricians and mechanics, technicians, and more.

“At TexAmericas Center, we are excited about this announcement and even more excited about the jobs coming to our region. We’ll continue to fulfill our mission for redevelopment and investment by attracting new businesses and more jobs to our region,” said Eric Voyles, Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer at TexAmericas Center.

For more information about the jobs available in Texarkana, search Expal on Indeed.com

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and

operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas).

In 2021, TexAmericas Center was ranked as the No. 5 industrial park in the country by Business Facilities magazine. Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location. In fact, seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region. TexAmericas Center is host to an on-site rail yard and has over 30 miles of rail running through its properties. TACRail services include transload as well as rail car storage and movement.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs. The organization recently completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art speculative building and has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely efficient manner.

It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, HUBZone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone #258, and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit texamericascenter.com.

