Extended Tax Filing Deadline

Advertisement

As your congressman, I am pleased to inform you of important information from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) regarding the 2021 tax filing season. The IRS has extended the income tax filing deadline for individuals to May 17, 2021, and begun delivery of the third round of Economic Impact Payments (EIP).

How do I qualify for the filing period extension of May 17?

The federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year has been automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed.

Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or contact the IRS to qualify for the automatic extension without penalty or interest, regardless of amount owed. It applies to individual taxpayers, including those who pay self-employment tax.

Even with this automatic extension, the IRS encourages individuals who are due a refund to file as soon as possible. It is strongly recommended that individuals file electronically with direct deposit information. Most refunds associated with e-file returns are issued within 21 days.

This extension only applies to federal income returns and tax payments. Arkansas state taxes are still due on April 15 , but individuals may check with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration for updated rules on state tax filing deadlines and extensions.

, but individuals may check with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration for updated rules on state tax filing deadlines and extensions. This extension does not apply to estimated tax payments due by April 15, 2021.

How do I file for an extension on my income taxes past May 17, 2021?

Individuals that need additional time past the May 17, 2021, filing deadline may file Form 4868 to apply for an additional filing extension to October 15, 2021.

Form 4868 may be filed by a tax professional, tax software, or using the IRS’s Free File service.

This provides the taxpayer with an extension to file his or her 2020 return, but it does not grant an extension of time to pay taxes due.

Advertisement

How can I claim any missing economic impact payments (EIPs)?

If you are eligible for the first two EIPs and did not receive them, you can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on Form 1040 as a part of your tax refund when you file for 2020.

The third round of EIPs could take up to 30 days after the law took effect to be delivered to individuals. You can check the status of you third EIP using the Get My Payment Tool on the IRS’s website.

What do I do if I have not received my 2019 income tax refund?

Due to backlogs with the IRS, many are still waiting to receive their 2019 tax refunds. If you have not yet received it, it will be mailed to you via paper check.

You do not need to file another 2019 tax return, and no further action is needed from you.

You may still file your 2020 return if you have not yet received your 2019 refund.

Please visit the IRS’s website for more information about the 2021 tax filing season. It is an honor to represent you and the Fourth District of Arkansas. If you or someone you know is having trouble with the IRS, Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, or any other federal agency, please contact my Hot Springs office at (501) 609-9796, or Pine Bluff office at (870) 536-8178. I also encourage you to visit my website to stay informed on what I am doing in Congress or to sign up for my newsletter.