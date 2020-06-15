Fairgrounds Hosting Food Truck Frenzy

Advertisement
The Four States Fairgrounds is hosting a to go food truck frenzy this week from Thursday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
According to the Four States Fairgrounds, “we wanted to showcase the new safety protocols we have in place for the upcoming fair and rodeo, while enjoying your favorite fair foods!”
Everyone will be required to wear a face mask, sign a waiver stating you do not have COVID 19, and pass a temperature screening to enter.
All food will be served and packed in TO GO containers.
CONCESSIONS LIST:
- Lane Concessions – Corn Dogs & Funnel Cakes, Lemonade and Drinks
- Preacher’s Kitchen – Turkey Legs, BBQ Sandwiches, Fries
- Tracy’s Concessions – Deep Fried Dough Sticks Cinnabon, Strawberry Cheesecake, Blueberry Cheesecake, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Oreo Stix, Chocolate Fudge, Carmel, Powdered Sugar, Strawberry Shortcake, Twinkie, Fried Twinkies, Milky Way, Cookie Dough, Snickers, Oreo & Strawberry Cheese Cake, Fried Bacon Derby Pie, Pecan Pie & Drinks
- Sissy’s Place – Gator, Chicken and Pork Chop on a stick, Fried pickles, Fried Green Tomatoes, Blooming Onion, Ribbon Fries, Fried twinkie, cheese cake, frozen drinks, Alligator Poop
- Westmoreland Concessions – Hamburgers, Fries, Nachos, Hot Dogs, Sausage on a stick, & Sausage on a bun, Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken on a Stick, Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Bottled Water
- Sit Down Stand Westmoreland – Cotton Candy, Popcorn, Carmel Apples, Bottled Water, Soft Drinks
- Tracy’s Concession’s – FRY TRAILER – Fresh Cut Fries, additional toppings available are cheese, bacon, peppers, ranch, mac and cheese, Hamburger, Armadillo Eggs, Corn Dogs with Maple, Bacon, Chocolate or Sprinkles. Nachos, Lemonade, Limeade, Soft Drinks.
- SIT DOWN CONCESSION: Westmoreland Concessions – Cotton Candy and Carmel Covered Apples
- KONA ICE – Flavored Shaved Ice
- Hog Heaven All Wrapped Up in Bacon – Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos, Bacon Wrapped Chicken on a Stick, Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs, Stuffed Chicken Bites, Bacon Fries, Bacon Nachos, Bacon on a Stick, Sweet Tea & Drinks.
