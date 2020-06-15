Fairgrounds Hosting Food Truck Frenzy

Advertisement

The Four States Fairgrounds is hosting a to go food truck frenzy this week from Thursday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

According to the Four States Fairgrounds, “we wanted to showcase the new safety protocols we have in place for the upcoming fair and rodeo, while enjoying your favorite fair foods!”

Everyone will be required to wear a face mask, sign a waiver stating you do not have COVID 19, and pass a temperature screening to enter.

All food will be served and packed in TO GO containers.

CONCESSIONS LIST: