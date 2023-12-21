Fairview Elementary Student Secures First Place in Economics Arkansas Stock Market Game

Sponsor

Fairview Elementary is thrilled to announce that one of its students, Charlie Procella, has emerged as the Region 3 First Place winner in the Economics Arkansas Stock Market Game. This accolade is a testament to Charlie’s exceptional skills and dedication in navigating the complexities of the stock market.

The Economics Arkansas Stock Market Game is an innovative educational program widely used by teachers to enhance students’ understanding of math, economics, and personal finance. Through simulated trading with an imaginary investment of $100,000, students, either individually or in teams of up to five, engage in real-time stock trading, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds on major stock exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

Participating students conduct in-depth research and stay abreast of global news that may impact financial markets. Utilizing either a computer or the SMG smartphone app, they strategically place trades, competing with peers in their classroom and with teams across the state to maximize their portfolio values. Furthermore, students have the option to make socially responsible investments by aligning their choices with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Charlie’s remarkable accomplishment reflects not only his hard work but also the invaluable guidance provided by Mr. Damon Fant. Bryan McDonald, Fairview Principal, expressed pride in Charlie’s achievement, stating, “We are proud of Charlie’s remarkable accomplishment and the dedication he has shown in mastering the complexities of the stock market. His success is a testament to his hard work, intellect, and the invaluable guidance provided by Mr. Damon Fant. This achievement reflects our commitment to fostering financial literacy and preparing our students for future success.”