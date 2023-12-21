Sparklight associates spend their ‘Angel Day’ volunteering with the Texarkana Resources for the Disabled

Sparklight associates Barnette Jones, Jackie Franks and April Ross (l-r) volunteer at Texarkana Resources for the Disabled.
Sparklight associates use their annual ‘Angel Day’ to Jordan Price, Jared Foster, Joseph Hale, Arthur Hill, Sharon Ross, Skyland Foster (Sky) and Keundre Frazier.

Sparklight encourages all company associates to use their annual Angel Day to contribute their time and talents to local nonprofit organizations that make a positive difference in their communities. Giving back to the communities where Sparklight associates live and work is core to the company culture, which supports community engagement opportunities that make a meaningful impact in people’s lives.

Several associates from Sparklight’s Texarkana team recently spent their Angel Day to contribute their time and talents to local nonprofit organizations, working a pre-Thanksgiving celebration at Texarkana Resources for the Disabled. Their work included serving food prepared by volunteers and dessert donated by Sparklight. Through the event, they supported numerous patrons of the organization and their families.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Texarkana Resources for the Disabled provides education, training, and support to help individuals with physical challenges live their best lives.

