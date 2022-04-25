Fairview Students Finish Second in the Region

Advertisement

Fairview Elementary (FV) students Bill Newton and Hai Nguyen, aka Competitive Crashers, competed against 253 teams in the Arkansas Economics Stock Market Game and finished second in the region and division.

The Stock Market Game is a national program of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association that allows students and teachers the opportunity to invest a virtual $100,000 in stocks, bonds, and mutual funds throughout an engaging 10-week simulation each semester.

The Competitive Crashers started in September with $100,000 in virtual cash to help them make the imaginative leap into investing. Over the course of several weeks, students learned how to trade stocks, research public companies to evaluate their suitability as an investment opportunity, develop and execute trading strategies, and diversify a portfolio. The Competitive Crashers finished with $113,920.71. “Participating in The Arkansas Economics Stock Market Game provided students the opportunity to view their world differently which empowers them to think more broadly about financial opportunities,” commented Mr. Fant, FV Stock Market Game advisor.

Economics Arkansas has been the facilitator of this program in Arkansas since 1999.

Pictured l-r: Bill Newton and Hai Nguyen

