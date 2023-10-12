Fall Events for The Whole Family at Spring Lake Park

Sponsor

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department fall events begin today, October 12th. This year’s line-up includes movies nights under the stars, fall festivals, trunk or treats and more.

The fun will begin with the Fall Movies In The Park series held at Spring Lake Park across from the airplane. Each movie starts at dusk, and concessions will be available for purchase. Movie goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Thursday, October 12th @ Dusk: The Little Mermaid (Live Action)

Thursday, October 19th @ Dusk: The Addams Family 2

Thursday, October 26th @ Dusk: The Town That Dreaded Sundown

On Saturday, October 14th, the Community Yard Sale will take place at Spring Lake Park from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Registration for booth space will end this Friday, October 13th. If you’d like to reserve a spot, please call (903) 798-3978. This event will include electronic recycling; the community is encouraged to visit the following link to see what is eligible for disposal before they stop by: https://www.unicor.gov/RecyclingAcceptableItems.aspx

On Thursday, October 19th, Parks and Recreation staff will host the annual Fall Festival at Spring Lake Park before the movie showing at dusk. The event will include bounce houses, costume contests for different age ranges, a pet costume contest, face painting, hay rides, and more.

Also going on in the month of October are the downtown Cycle Through History Bike Tours that take participants through the streets of Historic Downtown Texarkana. Tours will be held on Friday October 20th and 27th starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Museum of Regional History. Along with bicycle tours, history buffs can join the Walk Through History Tours at Spring Lake Park on Wednesday, October 25th at 10:00 a.m. and Saturday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. To learn more about each tour and register for a spot, please visit the links below.

Walking Tour: https://forms.gle/t4TNZn564yyVk11G8

Bicycle Tour: https://forms.gle/gMuMQMBLWCGR8mGZ9

The month will conclude with the Annual Trunk or Treat at Spring Lake Park on Saturday, October 28th, 2023, across from the Rotary Splash Pad.

The Annual Bark At The Park will take place on Saturday, November 4th, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Pavilion at Spring Lake Park, also known as Kylee Sullivan Dog Park. Dogs and cats will receive free rabies vaccinations and city registrations at the event. In addition, other vaccinations will be available for a minimal fee.

For more information, contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov or (903) 798-3901.

To stay up to date on all the events visit the Parks and Recreation Facebook page at www.facebook.com/texarkanatxparks/.