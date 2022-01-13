Fancy Food Gifts Course to be Held at UA Hope

Advertisement



Are you looking for a unique gift idea or ways to impress your friends and family with delicious and fun appetizers at gatherings? If so, sign up for the latest UAHT community education course, ‘Fancy Food Gifts,’ on January 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall.

The class will be taught by Cathryn Looney, who ran a successful cookie-making business for ten years. Looney will share her delicious appetizer recipes that are always a hit at holiday and social gatherings. Cathryn will demonstrate how to prepare her famous crowd favorites, from biscotti to spicy pretzels.

The course cost is $25 and has a maximum capacity of 20 participants.

For more information or to enroll, contact Racie Poindexter at 870-722-8568 or racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.

